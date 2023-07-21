WALDORF, Md. – On July 20 at 3:19 p.m., officers responded to the area of Post Office Road near Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation by members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit revealed the driver of a passenger car was making a left turn from Henry Ford Circle onto Post Office Road and did not yield the right of way to a pickup truck traveling on Post Office Road. The truck struck the car on the driver’s side causing the vehicle to spin into a nearby tree.

The driver of the car was flown to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She was later identified as Vina Patamaset Frantz, 84, of Waldorf. The driver of the truck did not sustain any serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call PFC Makle at 301-609-6225. The investigation is ongoing.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.