MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On January 7, 2024, at approximately 9:58 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on North Sandgates Road in the area of Cat Creek Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway in a wooded ravine with one occupant unresponsive. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victims identity will be released once the next of kin have been notified.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com