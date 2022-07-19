UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

The deceased passenger is 17-year-old Janiya Thompson of Upper Marlboro.

On July 17, 2022, at approximately 5:50 pm, officers responded to the area of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place for a collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Thompson was a passenger in a car travelling westbound on Kettering Drive, when for reasons that are under investigation, the car left the roadway and struck a tree.

Thompson was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver and another passenger were transported with what appear to be minor injuries.

The remaining two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

