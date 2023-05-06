Police Investigating Fatal Crash That Killed 21-Year-Old Anne Arundel Man

ODENTON, Md. – On May 5, 2023, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of Waugh Chapel Road near Haymeadow Court for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Collin Anthony Acklin, a 21-year-old resident of Odenton, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

According to the investigation conducted by Traffic Safety Section, a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Waugh Chapel Road approaching Haymeadow Court when, for yet to be determined reasons, the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

As of now, the cause of the accident is under investigation. No other injuries were reported in the crash.