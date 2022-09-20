Police Investigating Fatal Hit And Run In P.G. County

(**​Not Actual Vehicle**)

OXON HILL, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and locating the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill.

Investigators are working to identify the deceased pedestrian, an adult female, so her family can be notified.

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 2:40 am, patrol officers were called to the area of Indian Head Highway and Salisbury Drive for a collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified driver struck the victim in the northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway. Preliminarily, it is believed the pedestrian was in a crosswalk. The driver did not remain on the scene. The driver was operating a white 2014-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The SUV will have damage to the passenger side front fender area to include missing a portion of the fender that houses the right fog lamp.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

Please refer to case number 22-0044896.