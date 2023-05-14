Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Prince George's County

OXON HILL, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Friday morning in Oxon Hill. The deceased driver is 40-year-old Evan Heyward of Fort Washington.

On May 12, 2023, at approximately 3:55 am, officers responded to the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road for a collision involving a tractor trailer.

The preliminary investigation revealed Heyward was traveling eastbound on Oxon Hill Road, when his car collided with a tractor trailer making a left turn onto Oxon Hill Road from a shopping center. Heyward was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0028132.