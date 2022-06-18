SEAT PLEASANT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Wednesday evening in the city of Seat Pleasant.

The deceased rider is 32-year-old Vaughan Holland of Washington, DC.

On June 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 pm, officers responded to the area of East Capitol Street and Davey Street for a collision involving a motorcycle and a van.

The preliminary investigation reveals that when the driver of the van entered the center median that separates the eastbound and westbound lanes of East Capitol Street, the motorcycle struck the van.

Holland was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal crashes in the city of Seat Pleasant.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Please refer to case number 22-0029149.

