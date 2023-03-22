Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On March 21, at approximately 8:58 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Crain Highway near the intersection of Mattawoman Beantown Road.

Crews arrived and found multiple vehicles involved in a collision and a pedestrian deceased in the roadway. All vehicles involved remained on the scene.

The Maryland State Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com