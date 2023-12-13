Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In Suitland

SUITLAND, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred early Tuesday morning in Suitland. The identity of the deceased pedestrian, an adult male, will be released once his family is located and notified.

On December 12, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the 5000 block of Branch Avenue. Officers located the pedestrian in the roadway suffering from trauma. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck the pedestrian in the northbound lanes of Branch Avenue. The driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0073693.