Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Hit-And-Run In Prince George's County

LANGLEY PARK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred Thursday evening. Investigators are working to positively identify the victim and notify his family.

On April 6, 2023, at approximately 8:05 pm, officers responded to the 7900 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Langley Park for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified driver struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian died at a hospital a short time later. The striking driver did not remain on the scene. Preliminarily, the striking vehicle is described as a white cargo van. It could have damage to the right side mirror.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0020429.