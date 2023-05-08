BRYANS ROAD, Md. – A 30-year-old man died after being shot multiple times early Monday morning, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Police and emergency personnel responded to reports of shots fired in the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road around 3:30 a.m. on May 8, 2023. The victim was found on the scene and transported to MedStar Trauma Center by ambulance, as MEDEVAC was unavailable due to the weather.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The CCSO spokesperson reported that no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them immediately.

