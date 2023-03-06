TEMPLE HILS, Md. – The Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night in Temple Hills. The victim is 28-year-old Raymond Khalil Jones of Temple Hills.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On March 3, 2023, at approximately 9:50 pm, officers responded to the 4600 block of Dallas Place for a shooting. Officers located Jones outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0013215.