Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Prince George's County

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Oxon Hill. The victim is 47-year-old Neris Requeno Rodriguez of Temple Hills. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On November 30, 2023, at approximately 5:55 pm, officers responded to the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road for a shooting. The officers located the victim in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify the suspect(s).

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0071200.