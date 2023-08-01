Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Of South Carolina Man

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights on Saturday evening. The victim is 43-year-old Isaac Jenkins of Winnsboro, SC. Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random crime.

On July 29, 2023, at approximately 9:20 pm, officers responded to the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive for the report of a shooting. The victim was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim, an adult female, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0044386.