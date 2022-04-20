LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating four shooting incidents over the weekend in Lexington Park.

On Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:55 pm, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting complaint at the 45300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park. Upon investigation, an apartment’s storm door was struck by a projectile, but no injuries were reported.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 5:09 am, deputies responded to a shooting complaint at the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park. Preliminary investigation determined that two vehicles were struck by projectiles.

At 5:36 am the same day, deputies responded to the 21700 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park for a shooting complaint. A vehicle was struck by gunfire, but there were no reported injuries.

Later on Sunday, April 17, at 11:44 pm, patrol deputies heard shots fired at the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park and responded to the scene. An occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire.

One victim sustained minor injuries as the result of the vehicle’s glass being shattered. The victim was treated and released on scene.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scenes and the investigations continue.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Detective Cpl. Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 1953. Citizens can also report information to StopGunViolence@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.