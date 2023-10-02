GREAT MILLS, Md. – On October 2, 2023, at approximately 6:15 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Chancellor’s Run Road in the area of Pegg Road.

According to reports, one of the vehicles involved in the accident fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a grey and black Ford Mustang with extensive front-end damage. The occupant of the other vehicle involved in the accident signed a care refusal.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com