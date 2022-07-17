WALDORF, Md. – On July 16, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Western Parkway at the intersection of Acton Lane.

A caller reported a “man was hit on a motorcycle and thrown into the grass., his arms and legs were discombobulated”.

A nurse first arrived on the scene and advised the patient had no pulse and was not breathing. The dispatcher attempted to give CPR instructions. The bystanders initially did not want to start CPR.

EMS crews arrived shortly after and reported the patient deceased at the scene; their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle signed a care refusal on the scene.

Western Parkway was shut down in the area of the collision for an extended period of time for crash reconstruction and fluid clean up.

As of 9:00 p.m., Western Parkway is open in all directions.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

