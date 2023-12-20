Police Investigating Murder Of 40-Year-Old Man In Prince George's County

LANDOVER, Md. – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon. The victim is 40-year-old Rashik Jones of Landover. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On December 18, 2023, at approximately 1:10 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 7000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Landover. Officers located the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0075131.