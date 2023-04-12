Police Investigating Road Rage Incident, Motorcyclist Shoots At Vehicle After Being Cut Off

LAUREL, Md. – Three men were shot at on Sunday evening in a road rage incident in Laurel, Maryland. According to the police, the incident occurred on April 11, 2023, at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Laurel Fort Meade Road near Brock Bridge Road.

The victims, two 34-year-old males, and one 25-year-old male, were traveling in their vehicle when they inadvertently cut off a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, who was described as a black male wearing a yellow shirt, pulled out a handgun and fired at the vehicle, striking it. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The projectile and shell casing were recovered from the scene, and Western District detectives are investigating the incident. The police have asked anyone with information to call 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

