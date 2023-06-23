Police Investigating Shooting In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Today, police and emergency personnel responded to a reported shooting in the 22000 block of Gloucester Court in Lexington Park.

The incident occurred on June 23, 2023 at approximately 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The patient was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center for treatment.

Police activity is continuing in the Spring Valley area of Lexington Park. However, authorities have confirmed that there is no active threat to the community and it is safe to leave your residence or business.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

