ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On March 2, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for an adult male victim who walked in with a non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim reported that he was stabbed in the 400 block of Master Derby Court in Annapolis.

In response to the report, officers immediately went to the address where the crime was reported to have occurred. However, they were unable to locate a crime scene or any suspects. The Eastern District detectives are currently investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Eastern District detectives at 410-222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com