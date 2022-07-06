LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a strong-armed robbery investigation.

On Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:15 pm, the white male suspect approached the cashier at the Dollar General store on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, pushed the cashier and took an amount of cash from the register.

The suspect then fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Gerard Muschette at 301-475-4200, ext. 78121 or email gerard.muschette@stmarysmd.com. Case # 33976-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.