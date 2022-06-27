Police Locate And Arrest Two Suspects After Home Invasion In Bryantown

Derrron Jerell Hall and Keith Demarr Young

BRYANTOWN, Md. – On June 24 at approximately 5:05 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Ted Bowling Road in Bryantown for the report of a home invasion.

An initial investigation revealed two men forced entry into the residence. Once inside, they threatened the victims with a handgun and demanded cash.

The men then left the residence and confronted another victim on the property. During the confrontation, one of the men fired a single round into the air.

A short time later, responding patrol officers located and arrested the two men without incident, Derrron Jerell Hall, 36 of Waldorf, and Keith Demarr Young, 37 of Prince Frederick.

Both were charged with armed robbery, first and second-degree assault, home invasion, felony use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Both men are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detective A. Bringley is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.