LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Thursday, May 25, 2023, the Criminal Investigations Division’s Vice Narcotics and Criminal Intelligence Units, in conjunction with the Emergency Services Team and supporting personnel, executed a series of search and seizure warrants at the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park.

During the execution of these warrants, Christopher Jujuan Commodore, age 24 of Lexington Park, was found in possession of a loaded Glock 23C semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, suspected oxycodone pills, suboxone strips and a large quantity of marijuana, each in quantities indicative of distribution. A search of the residence revealed a quantity of cocaine and related packaging materials indicative of distribution.

Christopher Jujuan Commodore

Also recovered from the residence was a loaded short-barreled AR-15, a loaded Taurus G3C semi-automatic handgun, two shotguns and multiple firearm magazines and ammunition including drum magazines and .556 caliber green tip ammunition. Rahjon Jordan Adams, age 23 of Lexington Park, and Commodore were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where they were charged with multiple CDS distribution and firearms-related offenses.

Rahjon Jordan Adams

Commodore was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute: Oxycodone; CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute: Buprenorphine; CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute: Cannabis; Disorderly Conduct; Firearm Possession – Felony Conviction; Illegal Possession of Ammo; Handgun on Person; CDS Possession: Firearms and CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics.

Adams was charged with two counts of CDS Possession: Cocaine; CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute: Cocaine and Firearm/Drug Traffic Crime.