CCSO UPDATE – 8:09 PM – Missing child has been located.

ST. LEONARD, Md. – 7:53 pm – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a 12 yr old Autistic child that was last seen running in the area of Flag Harbor Marina in Saint Leonard. He is a white male, heavy set, dirty blonde hair wearing an orange hoodie and gray sweatpants. If seen or located call the Sheriff’s Office or 911.