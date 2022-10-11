Police Searching For Stolen Four-Wheeler In Calvert County

ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary and theft that occurred in the 5300 block of Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard.

Investigation revealed sometime between 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 and 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 5, an unknown suspect (s) burglarized a shed on the property and stole a four-wheeler.

The four-wheeler stolen was a blue and yellow 2001 Yamaha Banshee.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and/or Dep. Tavares at Antonio.Tavares@Calvertcountymd.gov.

Tips can also be submitted by email: ccsotips@Calvertcountymd.gov or by using the Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 to download.

Please reference Case # 22-57846.