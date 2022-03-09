Police Searching For Stolen Tahoe At Birdies In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On 3/8/2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., Tpr Riggs of the MSP Leonardtown Barrack responded to Birdies located at the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD for a reported theft of a motor vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Maryland Registration 3BW5999 with rust/discoloration on the hood & roof and a Maryland Crab decal in the rear window.

It was last seen traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road from Leonardtown. The suspect is described as a white male, tall, slender build with brown hair, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case or whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955. Please reference case #22-MSP-009061