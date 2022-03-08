HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred in the 4100 block of Old Town Road in Huntingtown, MD.

The trailer pictured was removed from the business parking lot. The theft occurred between 12 p.m. on March 6, 2022 and approximately 7 p.m. on March 7, 2022.

The trailer is described as a 2018 Leonard heavy-duty hydraulic dump trailer. There is a roll-up cover on the hitch end of the trailer. “Leonard” is in white on the left rear tailgate. There are no other distinguishing marks.

Anyone with information regarding this theft or the location of this trailer is asked to contact Deputy T. Bowen at (410) 535-2800 or Tyler.Bowen@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case # 22-12577.