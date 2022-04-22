ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On April 20, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., officers responded to the Festival at Riva Shopping Center located at 2325 Forest Drive in Annapolis, for a robbery of a UPS driver.

The driver had just made a delivery when he was approached by two males wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves. One of the males pointed a handgun at the driver and forced the driver onto the floor of the truck.

The males then accessed the rear cargo area and removed several boxes.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan toward Riva Road.

Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Suspects:

1) Black male, 25-30 years of age, thin build, 5’09”-5’10” tall, wearing dark clothing

2) Male, medium build, 5’10”-5’11” tall, wearing dark clothing