Police Seek Assistance To Identify Theft Suspect At King Smoke Tobacco Shop

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to identify and locate an individual connected with a theft from a local business. At approximately 2:12 p.m., on Friday, December 22, 2023, the individual shown in these photos entered King Smoke tobacco shop in California, MD.

While distracting the clerk, the suspect took a vape from the counter, concealed it in his pocket, and left the store, failing to pay for it.

Community members with information about this suspect or about this incident are asked to contact Deputy Austin Welch at Austin.Welch@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8180. Please reference case number 71916-23.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.