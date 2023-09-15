CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at approximately 12:30 AM, the subjects pictured were involved in an assault at the Super Eight Motel in California.

Following the interaction, the subjects left in a black sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, with unknown registration.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and or this incident is asked to contact Dep. D. Hersh #343 at Dianne.Hersh@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8155. Case #50611-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.