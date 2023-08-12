Police Seek Help Identifying Robbery Suspects In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Friday, July 21, 2023, between the hours of 3:30 PM and 5:00 PM, the two subjects pictured above entered a vehicle that was parked in a church parking lot in Lexington Park and removed multiple items. Among the items taken were a Coach purse and its contents. The purse was later dropped off in another vehicle at a different location where it was then turned in to the Sheriff’s Office, however there were several items not returned.

Although the photo is not terribly clear – the orange pants and lime green mask are quite remarkable.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy D. Hersh #343 at Dianne.Hersh@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8155. Case #38960-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.