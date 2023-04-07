Police Seek Identities Of Theft Suspects That Fled Hobby Lobby

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two women pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10:53 am, the two subjects entered the Hobby Lobby store in California.

The two walked around the store and gathered merchandise into their carts and into bags that they took from the shelves.

When confronted as they were trying to leave the store, the two women abandoned the carts with some stolen items inside and fled with stolen items that they were physically carrying, including a hat, bags and the contents inside of the bags.

Anyone with information about the identities of the subjects or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Anthony Cucinotta at 301-475-4200, ext. 78174 or email anthony.cucinotta@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 17613-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.