Police Seek Identity Of Burglary To Motor Vehicle Suspect In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary to motor vehicle investigation.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 3:06 am, the suspect entered a vehicle on Hidden Pond Court in Mechanicsville in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

When the suspect was unable to start the engine, he attempted to gain access to other vehicles, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Dianne Hersh at 301-475-4200, ext. 78155 or email diane.hersh@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 61522-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.