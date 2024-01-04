Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Hermanville Convenience Store

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to identify and locate an individual connected with a theft from a local business.

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 9:35 PM, a Hispanic male shown in these pictures entered the Hermanville Convenience Store in Lexington Park, MD, and placed several bottles of beer inside his outfit, and then left the store, failing to pay.

Community members with information about this suspect or this incident are asked to contact DFC Max Schell at Max.Schell@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8161. Please reference case number 73129-23.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.