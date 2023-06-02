CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 2:40 pm, the suspected entered a rear door to The Beanery in the Hickory Hills Shopping Center in California and stole an employee’s personal belongings.

The suspect was riding a bicycle behind the store when he accessed an open door to the business, grabbed the personal belongings and then fled on the bicycle in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Casey Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 8112 or email casey.hill@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 23470-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.