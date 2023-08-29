Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At Ridge Supermarket

RIDGE, Md. – On Tuesday, July 18, 2023 between 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM, the subjects pictured entered the Ridge Supermarket in Ridge. Once in the store, one subject acted as a lookout, while the other two grabbed several bottles of alcohol and then exited the store, failing to pay for any of the items.

The three all arrived and left in the vehicle shown, which appears to be a black Jeep Patriot.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and or this incident is asked to contact DFC. T. Snyder #342 at Thomas.Snyder@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8068. Case #38371-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation. Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.