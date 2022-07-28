Police Seek Identity Of Vandalism Suspects At Mechanicsville Church

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two people pictured in a vandalism investigation.

On the afternoons of Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at around 2:30 pm, the suspects repeatedly rode their dirt bikes on the grounds of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, causing damage to the property.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Bianca Salas at 301-475-4200, ext. 78160 or email bianca.salas@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 31513-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.