Police Seek Person Of Interest For Assault At Walgreens Pharmacy

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – At approximately 5 p.m., on Thursday, December 7, 2023, the person shown in this photo was involved in an assault at the Walgreens Pharmacy in Charlotte Hall, MD. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the identity and whereabouts of this person.

Community members with information about this suspect or about this incident are asked to contact DFC Tyler Westphal via email at Tyler.Westphal@stmarycountymd.gov or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. 8017. Please reference case number 68974-23.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.