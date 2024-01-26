Police Seek The Whereabouts Of Lusby Man For Violating Probation And Assault

Gary Edward Jackson

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Gary Edward Jackson, 55 of Lusby.

Jackson is wanted for Violation of Probation/2nd Degree Assault. Jackson is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing between 195 – 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to Jackson, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Cpl. Jacobs at (301) 956-5047, Cpl. Harms at (301)-956-4932, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.