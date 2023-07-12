Police Seek The Whereabouts Of Man Wanted For Escape 2nd Degree

Christopher Glenn James

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Glenn James, a white male, age 33.

His last known location is a treatment facility in Charles County, but he does have ties to St. Mary’s. He is wanted for ESCAPE 2nd DEGREE.

If you know where James is, or have any information on him, please call us at 301-475-8008.

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.