WALDORF, Md. – On April 14, at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation showed two males forced their way inside the apartment where they confronted a woman who was inside holding her 8-month-old son.

For reasons that are unclear, one suspect pulled out a firearm and discharged it. The bullet struck the infant in his hand.

The suspects immediately fled. The infant was flown to a hospital; his injury is not life-threatening. The woman was not injured.

Detectives are looking into the possibility the apartment was targeted and the suspects may have gone there looking for another person.

Investigators are pursuing leads. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Worley at 301-609-6518.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.