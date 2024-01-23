Police Seeking Information On 2006 Fatal Hit-And-Run In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On August 19, 2006, at approximately 2:04 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Dares Beach Road and Armory Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

The victim, later identified as Vincent Depaul “Johnny” Medley (DOB: 03-06-1964), of Mechanicsville, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Medley was last seen leaving the area of Central Drive and Dares Beach Road on foot wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, a blue ball cap, and white tennis shoes. Medley was struck in the roadway and the operator of the vehicle fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV of an unknown make and model, westbound on Dares Beach Road towards Route 4.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please contact Det. W. Freeland at 410-535-2800 ext. 2169 or will.freeland@calvertcountymd.gov. Individuals can remain anonymous.