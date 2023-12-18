Police Warn Of Scam Involving Gift Cards "DRAINING THE CARD"

WALDORF, Md. – Sadly, scammers have found a new way to scam us. This time it’s using gift cards. Here’s what they do and what you can do to protect yourself.

Basically, scammers enter a store and steal hundreds of gift cards with no value. They take them home and carefully remove them from the packaging. Then, they scratch off the code or pin number or even cut the whole code number line from the card and repackage it, and return it to the store.

Now bear with us…..When customers pick up a gift card, they may unknowingly purchase one that’s been tampered with. So when the customer actually purchases the card with a predetermined amount or one in which the customer chooses the amount, that money goes directly to the gift card the scammer previously stole – the scammer with the pin number/code. So what to do?

Exercise caution and look out for any signs of tampering, such as scuff marks or scratches near the bar code on the back of the card.

If a gift card is suspected to have been tampered with or opened, do not buy it and bring it to the store manager or service desk

Make sure the gift card is sealed and the protective cover and the tape covering the pin is intact.

Ensure the gift card does not appear to be tampered with.

Keep the store receipt in case the gift card you are purchasing is found to have been compromised.

If a purchased gift card is found to be compromised, immediately report it to the gift card company directly to request a freeze on the card and request a refund.