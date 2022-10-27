PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Chris Palombi has had many different careers and experiences. He’s currently a Webmaster and the Head Coach of the Girl’s Ice Hockey team at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. He’s also a former U.S. Capitol Police Officer.

Now, for the second time, the 38-year-old Republican is looking to add Congressman to his resume.

“Like many constituents in our district, I’m tired of the partisan gridlock that has escalated over the past 40 years in Washington DC – especially with the leadership of both parties,” Palombi told TheBayNet.com. “I witnessed the dysfunction of Washington during my tenure as a U.S. Capitol Police Officer. The divisive politics in our nation’s capital has led to the lack of preservation of individual rights and freedoms for all citizens, as well as reckless spending of taxpayers’ money. For too long, the constituents have been ignored and taken for granted and it is time for a change. We need fresh and invigorating representation not hampered by special interests and national political aspirations. This is why I am running for Congress. It would be an honor to serve and represent the people of Maryland’s 5th Congressional District.”

Palombi believes inflation, national debt, infringements of constitutional rights and liberties, and partisanship are the most critical issues Americans face today.

“Inflation is still at 40+ year record highs and costing the average family an extra $5,200 this year just to maintain the same lifestyle as the year prior,” Palombi said. “Grocery prices and common goods have been surging far faster than any wage gains made. This is unsustainable, especially for those in the lower-middle class and fixed incomes who are being hit the hardest. My opponent claims the “Inflation Reduction Act” he passed will address inflation and lower costs for working families. It won’t. The UPenn Wharton, the Joint Committee on Taxation, and now the Congressional Budget Office analysis of the “Inflation Reduction Act” reveals it will not help with inflation and will raise taxes for more Americans.”

“The national debt, infringements of our constitutional rights and liberties, and partisanship are troubling issues we need to face as well,” he continued. “Partisanship inhibits the ability of Congress to work on reducing the national debt and enforcing laws to ensure our unalienable rights and liberties.”

If elected, Palombi says he would like to gain better control of the national debt and single-issue bills, hold the government more accountable, eliminate insider trading, and fix the “pandemic of bureaucracy”.

“For too long Congress has ceded power of legislating and passed vague laws that give way too broad authority to unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats,” Palombi explained. “Good governance is having our elected representatives in Congress take control of legislating policies as well as better control the purse of our nation. I would support bills like the REINS Act which would provide better accountability of bureaucratic rules by reasserting Congressional legislative obligations by requiring a vote on any rule change that results in an economic impact of $100 million or more.”

Palombi is very proud of his time as a Capitol Police Officer and the impact that he’s been able to make in his community. In 2018, Palombi formed the first all-girls ice hockey team in Southern Maryland and became an AP Computer Science teacher, where he mentored many of our youth. But overall, Palombi believes his greatest accomplishment is the family he built while living in Southern Maryland.

“You will never know unless you try,” is the motto Palombi has lived by his whole life.

“Growing up with a single mother and three sisters on welfare and food stamps, my mother taught us through her perseverance and determination instilled in her work ethic how to deal with adversity, and bounce back in troubling times,” Palombi said. “Hockey has always been a passion of mine. Having a childhood dream to play professional hockey coming from Maryland is rare. Playing competitively, especially walking on at Michigan State University, was a challenge. I took that challenge and dedicated myself to preparing and trying the best I could. I didn’t land my childhood dream of playing in the NHL but discovering what we are capable of, regardless if we succeed or fail, is part of the process of learning, growing, and becoming stronger.”

Now that I’m older, nothing beats helping others in our communities toward their goals to be successful and discover their pursuit of happiness,” he stated. “That is the American Dream.”

Palombi also wants to remind people that he is not a career politician. He is not funded by PAC donors and has no corporate or lobbyist obligations.

“I am unbought, and if elected, I will truly serve the constituents of the district,” Palombi said.

