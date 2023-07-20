Powerball Drawing Creates Two Maryland Millionaires

BALTIMORE – While the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was won last night on a ticket sold in California, the July 19 drawing produced two Maryland tickets worth $1 million each. In addition, one ticket sold in Maryland was a third-tier winner with the Power Play option, delivering a $100,000 prize, and there were two other third-tier tickets in Maryland worth $50,000 each.

Here are the locations that sold the five Maryland high-tier winning tickets in the July 19 drawing:

· $1 million — Greensboro Quick Shop, 13760 Greensboro Road, Greensboro (Caroline County)

· $1 million — River Hill Sunoco, 5015 Signal Bell Lane, Clarksville (Howard County)

· $100,000 — Marlow Winghouse & Sports Grill, 4147 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills (Prince George’s County)

· $50,000 — Forbes BP, 9701 Annapolis Road, Lanham (Prince George’s County)

· $50,000 — Waldorf BP, 2304 Crain Highway, Waldorf (Charles County)

The $1.08 billion Powerball prize was the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. During this jackpot roll, which began after the April 19, 2023 drawing, sales of Powerball tickets in Maryland totaled nearly $43.4 million, and Powerball paid more than $8.7 million in prizes in Maryland. Approximately 25% of Maryland Lottery sales are returned to the state as profit contributed to the Maryland General Fund. Profit from Powerball sales during the jackpot roll totaled more than $10.8 million.

Maryland had a total of 98,557 winning tickets sold in the July 19 drawing, with prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million, and for the duration of the jackpot roll, Powerball delivered a total of 770,578 winning tickets in Maryland.

The winning numbers to match in the July 19 drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24; the Powerball was 24 and the Power Play option was X2.

For selling the two $1 million winning tickets in this drawing, Greensboro Quick Shop and River Hill Sunoco each earn a $2,500 bonus from the Lottery.

Winners have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone by downloading the free MD Lottery app. Powerball is offered in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Double Play is offered by 16 states and Puerto Rico. Tickets cost $2 each. Players can add either Power Play to their tickets for an additional $1 or Double Play for an additional $1 or both for a total ticket cost of $4.

Maryland is home to three Powerball jackpot wins: $731.1 million in January 2021 (Lonaconing, Allegany County); $128.8 million in December 2011 (Elkton, Cecil County) and $108.8 million in September 2011 (Abingdon, Harford County). In 2023, the state has now sold three $1 million second-tier winning ticket, 40 third-tier winning tickets and seven Double Play third-tier winning tickets.

Odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292 million. Overall odds of winning any prize are about 1 in 25.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $31.5 billion in prizes to players and contributed more than $18.6 billion to the State of Maryland.