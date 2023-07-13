Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Announces Annual Carnival In August 2023!

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department is excited to announce that their annual carnival is coming up in just a few weeks. The carnival will take place from August 1 – 5, 2023 at the Calvert County Fairgrounds located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

The carnival will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day, giving attendees plenty of time to enjoy all the rides, games, and food that the carnival has to offer.

The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank everyone for their support, and they can’t wait to see you at the carnival. So mark your calendars and get ready for a fun-filled week of excitement and entertainment.

For more information about the carnival, be sure to visit Jolly Shows website.

