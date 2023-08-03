Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Carnival Rides In For 2023

PRINCE FREDERICKS, Md. – The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Carnival has arrived at the Calvert County Fairgrounds with food, games, and rides including a giant Ferris wheel. The carnival started on Tuesday and will last until Saturday night.

The carnival is an annual fundraising event allowing communities to come and support the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department (PFVFD), according to Pat Hassler, president of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’ve been doing it for the community,” Hassler said. “To let them know what we’re about and that we’re still 100% volunteer.”

The PFVD is holding the carnival as a way to provide a safe place for kids to enjoy and get communities involved, according to Hassler.

“We used to come all the time,” the Mumper family, attendees of the event, said. “The girls had a blast, it was just a little surprise for them.”

A variety of rides are available, such as a carousel, a swing ride, a roller coaster for kids and more. Along with the rides are many games to play for prizes including stuffed animals and other toys.

The PFVFD has another major fundraising event, their annual Hunter’s Bash, coming up on September 16. The event is partnered with Ducks Unlimited Calvert County.

The carnival is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from August 1 – 5, 2023 at the Calvert County Fairgrounds located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

Wristbands for unlimited rides at the carnival are $27 on Thursday and $30 on Friday and Saturday. Individual ride tickets are also available with a price of a single ticket for $1.75, 30 tickets for $40 and 50 tickets for $60. 50 ride tickets can also be purchased online for $55, to save $5.

Rides take 3-5 tickets.

Wristbands, tickets and information for the carnival can be found on the Jolly Shows website.

