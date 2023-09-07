Prince George's County Fatal Crash Under Investigation

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred in late August in Fort Washington. The deceased driver is 24-year-old Travon Gray of Fort Washington.

On August 29, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Allentown Road and Payne Drive for a collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation reveals Gray was traveling northbound on Allentown Road, when for reasons that remain under investigation, crossed the double yellow line and struck a sedan. Both involved drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Gray was pronounced deceased on August 31st.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0050991.