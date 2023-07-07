Public Health Alert: Swimming And Water Contact Areas Closed In Potomac River

ISSUE, Md. – The Charles County Department of Health has been alerted by the Maryland Department of the Environment of a sewage spill that occurred in Virginia. This spill may impact the identified portion of the Potomac River (Swan Point to Cobb Point).

Due to this alert, the Charles County Department of Health is closing swimming and water contact areas within the impacted areas until bacteriological samples indicate that water contact is safe. We are conducting sampling today and on Monday, in addition to our routine sampling, to ensure the continued safety of our waterway. Signage will be posted at identified water access points.

In addition to this advisory, impacted shellfish harvesting areas are restricted from July 5, 2023 through July 27, 2023.